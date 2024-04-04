Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Ellie Barker went along to one of the club's training sessions

More than 40 people have joined the south west's first all-women boxing gym since it opened two months ago.

Bristol Girls Boxing Club, in Avonmouth, was set up by Abbey Morrisey "to empower and inspire as many women as possible to take up boxing."

She has been teaching female-only classes at Smelters Boxing Gym for the past four years, but decided to set up her own club as the classes were so popular.

Ms Morrisey said it is "incredible" to see so many girls taking up the sport.

"It's not your traditional sport for women, and actually, seeing this many girls makes me really proud of what we've achieved so far," she said.

Bristol Girls Boxing Club has more than 40 members.

The club offers boxing classes for women of all ages and abilities, covering boxing technique, sparring, strength and conditioning.

"It's about having a space where women can feel confident to come in and try something completely new," Ms Morrisey added.

"We've got girls here who are first-time boxers, and we've got girls here who regularly compete. And actually, having this space for the girls is really important to us."

She said one of the best things about the club, is that everyone is "so supportive."

"The girls are incredible," she said. "If you're brand new walking into the door, we treat you as a family. It's amazing."