A protected bird of prey has been shot and killed in the Forest of Dean.

A member of the public found the Goshawk near Kempley on the morning of Tuesday 27 February, and officers from Gloucestershire Police were called to the area.

An X-ray of the bird, which had been ringed, later showed an air rifle pellet had broken it hip - which killed it.

Gloucestershire Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force's rural crime team said: “Goshawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which means it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take any wild bird.

“This sort of offence is taken seriously and if anyone has any information we would be keen to hear from them.

“If you have any information please Contact Gloucestershire Police Rural Crime Team on 101.”

