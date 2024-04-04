A flock of swan sculptures decorated by artists have gone on display in a town "to bring art out onto the streets."

12 painted swans have been placed around Tiverton, in Devon, to encourage people to explore parts of the town they may not normally visit.

Nicknamed the "Flock that Rock," the sculptures have been laid out in a trail around the town, with a printed guide and map for people to follow.

Local children have been enjoying finding the swans Credit: ITV Westcountry

Each swan has been decorated by a local artist, with designs celebrating Tiverton's heritage and the local environment.

Naomi Zealley, an artist who painted one of the swans, said the trail "brings art out onto the streets, rather than running in a gallery."

"You will run into them in places you weren't expecting, and I think that's marvellous," she added.

The swan named 'Rocky' celebrates Tiverton's vibrant dance, theatre and music clubs Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

Most of the sculptures are within easy walking distance of the town centre. There is also a mystery 13th swan, which will keep moving around, popping up in shop windows and at local events.

People are being encouraged to post their pictures on social media, tagging @TheFlockThatRock.

The swans will be on display until the end of October. Anyone who completes the trail can claim a badge from the town's library or museum.