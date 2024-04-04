Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge takes a look inside the abandoned cottages in Looe which could be transformed for local people to rent.

A project to save a group of abandoned cottages in Looe and turn them into affordable housing for local people has moved a step closer to its goal.

The former coastguard cottages, on a hill above the town, have been sitting empty for years. But now a community group is raising money to bring them back to life.

They have already raised almost £2 million and are pushing for even more funds from local people who can buy shares.

The 11 cottages have been empty for many years. Credit: ITV News

Simon Ryan, from the Three Seas community group, said: "It's a lot of money, but it's an old difficult building.

"We've already got 1.6 million approved and agreed, we're nearly there. We need a quarter of a million in community investment. Local people, people around the planet, putting their hands in their pockets, buy a £100 share, be part of this project."

There are currently more than 20,000 people on the waiting list for social housing in Cornwall.

Three Seas is a new community company Credit: ITV News

Kathryn Cobb, chair of the Looe Community Land Trust, said: "There is little if no affordable rented property in Looe. Probably only a couple, two or three properties available now, maybe £1,100 or £1,200 a month, which is totally unaffordable."Local resident Carol Graham said: "I think it's just a brilliant idea that a group like this have got together to do something like this.

"I never realised thye've been let go like they have to be honest with you, because you see them from down there, well, they look beautiful. But then when I saw what they were going like, I couldn't believe it."