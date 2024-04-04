People have gathered in Falmouth to remember a former Royal Marine killed while helping to deliver aid in war-torn Gaza.

James Henderson, who was known as Jim by his friends, died after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by a missile fired by an Israeli drone on Monday 1 April.

Mr Henderson, who was from Penyrn, was one of seven aid workers killed in a series of strikes, three of whom were British. James Kirby, who was from Bristol, also died.

Among those present at the vigil in Falmouth on the evening of Wednesday 3 April were friends of Mr Henderson, some of whom were visibly upset.

Several speeches were made by other members of the community, calling for an end to the violence, while candles were lit in memory of Mr Henderson and his six colleagues.

Candles were lit for Mr Henderson and his six colleagues.

One woman who attended said she didn't know Mr Henderson personally, but feels as though she does now.

"He was obviously a lovely, lovely guy, as is his brother," she said.

"I just feel so sad for them, but they must be very proud. We've all got to go, but if you go doing something for other people in a dangerous situation, that is real heroism."

Another woman said she attended the vigil to show solidarity with Mr Henderson's family and friends.

"I didn't know James, but I wish I had," she said. "It sounds like he was a great guy. He was doing something really honourable."

She added that Mr Henderson's death has brought the conflict "close to home."

"I now know that in this community, a mother has lost her son." she said. "I'm a mother and my children, no matter what age they are, will always be my babies."

"I just feel really sorry for her, for all of them," she added.