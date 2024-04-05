A 12-year-old boy has been hit by a car whilst cycling to school in Gloucester.

It happened next to Co-op Food on Stroud Road in Tuffley, at around 8am on Tuesday 5 March.

Officers from Avon & Somerset Police were called to reports a cyclist and a dark blue Volkswagen Polo had been involved in a collision.

Police say t he driver of the Volkswagen stopped to look at his car but did not check on the welfare of the boy or provide details, and continued on his journey.

The boy was later taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital as a precaution after sustaining bruising.

The force is now asking the driver of the Volkswagen to make contact and give an account of what happened.

As well as this, they are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police- or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be provided to police online, quoting incident 403 of 5 March.