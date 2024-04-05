A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to a further two and a half years in prison for breaching a court order made to try and stop him offending.

Kevin Davis, 60, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday 2 April after entering a guilty plea to a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at the start of what was due to be a two-day trial.

Davis was living at a bail hostel in Camborne after being released from HMP Channings Wood on 17 August 2023, where he had been serving a previous sentence.

After his release, monitoring software was installed on Davis’ laptop.

On 3 October 2023 police were notified that the laptop linked to him had been operated in a concerning manner.

An examination found that Davis had viewed a small number of Category C indecent images of children.

Davis, contrary to the terms of his SHPO, had also deleted search history from the device.

At the sentencing hearing, Davis was reminded of the terms of his SHPO - designed to limit his access to children and stringently monitor his internet usage - and sentenced to a new term of imprisonment.

Davis must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

PC Mark Kutler-Pearce from the Public Protection Unit based in Bodmin said: “Davis has a long history of offending behaviour and upon his release in August 2023 was being stringently monitored by the police Public Protection Unit.

“The further sentence given to Davis at court on 2 April has kept a dangerous individual from committing further offences towards members of the public and we feel the sentencing is just for the crime.”