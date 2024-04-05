A dog has died after being hit by a cyclist in a park.

Gloucestershire Police said the incident happened in Burrows Playing Field in Cheltenham at around 10:45 am on Sunday 30 March.

Officers said an elderly woman was walking her chihuahua off lead on the grass next to a path when a cyclist hit the dog, killing it instantly.

There had been a brief exchange between the woman and the cyclist before the dog was hit, officers added.

The force said the man is described as being heavy, and was wearing a black cycle helmet and riding a small bike.

Gloucestershire Police are keen to talk to a woman who witnessed the incident and spoke with the dog's owner afterwards.

Other people who may have seen what happened, are also being encouraged to get in touch.

