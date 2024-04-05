Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of James Kirby, one of the three British aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

James Kirby, a military veteran from Bristol, was killed alongside James Henderson, from Cornwall, John Chapman, 57, from Poole, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and workers from Poland, Palestine and Australia.

They were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen when the convoy was hit as it left the Deir al-Balah warehouse on Monday.

The fundraiser, set up by Elizabeth Long, was launched on Friday 5 April and has already raised more than £4,000.

James Henderson, known as 'Jim', was part of the relief team's security detail. Credit: World Central Kitchen/PA

"I know we’re not alone in our feelings of grief and I can’t even begin to put myself in his mum, Jacqui’s shoes", the fundraiser said.

"We would love to show Jacqui how much we care in a practical way and want to use this as a place for you to direct your messages of support and condolences."

John Chapman has been described as an 'incredible father, husband, son and brother'. Credit: PA

The strike on the vehicles which led to the deaths of the seven aid workers was a "grave mistake", the Israeli Defence Force's report into the incident has concluded.

The IDF said a preliminary report into the attacks found the killings to be "in serious violation" of military procedure and confirmed that several high-ranking officials have been dismissed as a result.

"The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures," the report said.

