Watch as horticulturalists talk to ITV News' Kathy Wardle about the show

The Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge has been transformed into a celebration of spring, as Cornwall Garden Society launches its Spring Flower Show 2024.

The two-day event takes place in the showground's exhibition halls on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April.

Over the last week, designers, horticulturalists and floral artists have been filling the site with garden displays and flower arrangements ahead of the opening.

More than 40 nurseries, from Cornwall, the south west, and beyond - including Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Gold medal winners - all put on unique displays under one roof.

This year visitors will be greeted by an immersive Cornish garden, complete with indigenous planting at the main entrance, created by garden designer and Show Director Mark Holman.

Mark told ITV News: "What we’re trying to do is bring every element of horticulture to this show, and we’re trying to get people really excited because what Cornwall has to offer in horticulture is unique.

"We’ve got a grown your own area where we’re hoping to get young people engaged in growing their own food, we’ve got a lovely immersive garden so that people can get up close to some beautiful plants, and we’ve got hundreds of traders."

Rare Daffodil entries in the competitive classes Credit: ITV News

The competitive classes are at the heart of the event, with 158 categories for ornamental trees and shrubs, magnolias, camellias, rhododendrons and daffodils, pot plants and alpines, as well as floral art. There are 41 coveted trophies to be won.

Award-winning garden designer and TV presenter Manoj Malde opened the event at 10am on Saturday 6th April, as well as sharing design secrets from his new book.