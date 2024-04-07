Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the hedgehogs emerged in Ben McGrail's report

A group of baby hedgehogs have been filmed emerging from their nest for the first time by Devon-based charity Prickles in a Pickle.

The hoglets were born at the hospital four weeks earlier and are expected to stay there until being released into the wild in around 12 weeks.

The footage, captured using a trail camera, shows the hedgehogs slowly coming out of a nesting box in the dark and exploring the area.

The charity has released the footage with a plea to people to think about nesting hedgehogs when tidying up gardens.

Alan Pook, co-founder of Prickles in a Pickle, said many of the animals come to them after their nests have been disturbed.

He said: "A lot of the time it is so preventable.

"We always want people to have a garden that they enjoy but, from our angle, we always want them to leave an area that is just wild. The new tidy is the untidy.

"We really want an untidy area, the larger the better. It's not only for hedgehogs - there is a big food chain going on out there starting at the very bottom.

" An area that is constantly mown is no trouble at all. It's areas that you leave wild and then go in with a strimmer because you think it looks untidy - that's when the damage is done."