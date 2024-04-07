A motocross rider has died at an event in Dorset, with police issuing an appeal for dashcam footage.

The man died at a motocross event at Higher Ashton Farm off Goulds Hill, Martinstown near Dorchester.

Officers from Dorset Police and the ambulance service attended the scene shortly after 10.40am on Saturday.

They found an unresponsive rider, aged 54, from Axminster, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and the coroner was notified.

The force says the incident is not currently being treated as suspicious, but officers are looking into the circumstances.

Police Sergeant Chris Brolan, of the Roads Policing Team, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who tragically died.

"We are trying to establish what exactly happened. The event took place on farmland and was not a race.

"It is believed that over 60 people took part and we are hoping that someone may have recorded footage that could assist us with our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who used a helmet camera or any other device to please check if they have caught anything of relevance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 6:166.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

