Watch the goals and reaction from Yeovil Town's 3-1 defeat to Worthing

Yeovil Town's manager said the club should be "minimum a League Two club" after the Glovers were forced to wait for promotion following a defeat at home to Worthing.

A draw would have been enough to crown them champions of the National League South, but Worthing spoiled the party as two goals from Ollie Pearce helped earn them an impressive 3-1 win in Somerset.

Their final goal, in the seventh minute of injury time, came after a Yeovil equaliser was controversially ruled out for offside.

With closest rivals Chelmsford City only picking up a point at home to Slough Town, that goal would have been enough to send the Glovers back into the National League at the first attempt, following their relegation last season.

But it wasn't to be and the club will now turn its attention to a match against Truro City on Thursday 11 April, where a point will be enough to send them up.

Yeovil Town fans were expecting to celebrate a promotion at Huish Park on Saturday but party plans were foiled by Worthing

One of the highest attendances of the season at Huish Park came hoping to witness Yeovil's first promotion since 2013, when the club beat Brentford in the League One play-off final.

Alex Fisher, who came off the bench to score Yeovil's only goal of the game, spoke to the media after the match.

He said: "We all knew what was at stake in this fixture and with how the game almost finished.

"I'd say it could have been a fantastic moment for the club, for the supporters, for everyone involved but we never like to do it easy, I guess!

"We'll go to Truro, at Gloucester, and hopefully put in a solid performance there.

"Any hang ups of today will probably linger in the system until the end of the day and then full focus next day we're in to attack the game on Thursday."

Manager Mark Cooper said, despite the defeat, the future is bright for the Glovers.

He said: "Certainly this club should be a minimum League Two club, in my opinion, to compete and be in League One.

"We've now got an owner that's prepared to back it and try and push and try and help us to get the right environment and the right squad to be able to do that. We're looking forward to the next couple of years."