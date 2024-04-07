A family of endangered pied tamarins are settling into their new home at Newquay Zoo.

Four pied tamarins have arrived at the zoo in Cornwall in an effort "to help increase their numbers worldwide," Newquay Zoo said.

Staff said the team was "really pleased" to welcome the new arrivals from Jersey Zoo.

The family, made up of parents Nessie and Cain and their offspring Kepie and Selkie, will be permanent zoo residents.

Pied tamarins are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (ICUN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Native to Brazil, the wild population is decreasing rapidly due to issues including deforestation and habitat fragmentation.

Zookeepers said pied tamarins are "very active and inquisitive." Credit: Newquay Zoo/Arwen Stickland

Newquay Zoo is part of Wild Planet Trust, a conservation organisation that is helping to halt species decline.

Zookeepers said it is hoped the arrival of the "amazing" pied tamarins "will encourage people to learn more" about the primates.

"Pied tamarins are very active and inquisitive, so visitors will have a real chance to get up close and see the new family play together," they added.