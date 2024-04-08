People in Wiltshire have raised more than £5,000 to send two little girls on holiday, after their mum died in a car crash.

Danielle 'Dannii' Stevens died following a four-vehicle collision on the B4696 Braydon Road, near Ashton Keynes, on Friday 15 March.

Afterwards, her family released a tribute describing her as an "amazing mummy".

They said she was a "kind, caring and effervescent soul who brought all [their] lives into glorious technicolour".

A GoFundMe page has been set up to take Dannii's two children, Olivia, eight, and Ivy, two, on a trip away in memory of their mum.

The fundraiser's organiser, Ben Stevens, said: "Dannii always intended to take the girls on a special holiday and we know that all of her family and friends want to keep her legacy alive by still giving them this opportunity.

"Any support you can give (no matter how much) in helping us give back to the girls is appreciated.

"Nothing can bring our beautiful princess back but we know she would want the best for her girls. They were her world and this is the least they deserve."

The GoFundMe page has already exceeded its goal of £5,000, raising £5,500.