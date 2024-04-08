A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Exeter.

Police were called around 4.10pm on Sunday 7 April to reports of the incident near Exeter Bus Station on Cheeke Street.

The pedestrian, a man in 30s from Exeter, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

The road was closed for around two-and-a-half hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police's Roads Policing Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and asking for any witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

If you are able to assist please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log 484 of 7 April.