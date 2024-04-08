A 30-year-old man has admitted manslaughter after hitting a man in a pub car park.

George Baylis punched Scott Hendy, 46, in the early hours of Saturday 2 March.

Mr Hendy was taken to Southmead Hospital where he died the next day from a head injury.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in his memory, he was a "highly regarded local footballer playing for clubs such as Mangotsfield United, Clevedon Town and Bath City".

Baylis, of Redwick Road in Pilning, has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing on Wednesday 29 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "This incident has had truly tragic consequences and our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies go out to Scott’s family.

"We have updated them of today’s guilty plea and specially trained officers will continue to offer them support."