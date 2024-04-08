An NHS trust has admitted that more frequent monitoring of a vulnerable teenager may have prevented her death.

Cariss Stone died aged 19 in August 2019, two days after being found with a ligature around her neck at a psychiatric intensive care unit.

At an inquest into her death, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said the teenager, who was from Street, could "possibly" have been saved if she had been more frequently monitored.

The former Strode College student had a history of self-harm and at the time of her death was judged a high enough risk to herself to need welfare checks several times an hour.

Dr Lucy Knight, Medical Director of Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, told the jury at Wells Town Hall that there was confusion among staff as to how often Cariss needed monitored.

At the time of her death, Cariss was judged a high enough risk to require welfare checks every five minutes Credit: Irwin Mitchell/family photo

She had been judged to require NHS standard Level 2 observation - which includes welfare checks five times an hour - at random intervals - and not more than 15 minutes apart.

The jury heard that a nurse in charge of Holford Ward, the facility in Taunton where Cariss was detained, had decided to implement patient checks every five minutes and had given staff record sheets with pre-printed five-minute check times.

Dr Knight said the sheets were "totally unhelpful and misleading" because they resulted in staff filling in records that weren't true.

CCTV footage from the day Cariss was found with the ligature shows that some of her checks were up to 12 minutes apart.

Under questioning from solicitor Scarlett Milligan, on behalf of Cariss's family, Dr Knight conceded that had Cariss actually been monitored every five minutes her life might "possibly" have been saved.

She added that she believed a five-minute regime was unrealistic and could cause extra stress to psychiatric patients.

The inquest previously heard how Cariss had struggled with anorexia and self harm since she was 14, and the summer before she died she had been found using a ligature on 55 occasions.

The jury has heard from 30 witnesses and is due to start deliberations tomorrow.

