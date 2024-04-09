Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the moment the beach huts were dragged out to sea by high waves.

Beach huts in Falmouth have been washed out to sea as Storm Pierrick batters the West Country.

A dramatic video shows the moment several huts at Castle Beach were dragged into the sea.

Parts of Cornwall and Devon experienced overnight gusts of up to 75 mph with a yellow weather warning in place until 6am on Tuesday 9 April.

Coastal areas have been particularly affected by Storm Pierrick, including Porthleven where the harbour wall was damaged by large waves.

A combination of strong winds and high tides made for treacherous conditions along the coast.

Huge waves crashed over the harbour wall in Porthleven. Credit: Jo Shreeve

In a post on social media, staff at Castle Beach cafe, which owns the beach huts, wrote: "We are missing three beach huts.

"Our benches are gone and the seating shelter is completely smashed up. We are going to clear it up and hopefully repairs will take place promptly."

They added the cafe was intact and were asking people to come help with the clear-up.

A low-pressure system meant Cornwall and parts of Devon and Somerset saw the strongest winds during Pierrick, named by Meteofrance.Twelve flood warnings were put in place by the Environment Agency (EA) and the MetOffice warned of power shortages and travel delays.