Police have released CCTV images after a man was punched, kicked and thrown to the floor in Bristol.

It happened shortly after 3am on Sunday 20 August in College Green.

The 23-year-old victim suffered multiple facial fractures and a broken nose which required hospital treatment.

Officers want to speak to the pictured individuals, who they believe may have information about the incident which could help their enquiries. They are described as:

A white man, aged in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build with short to medium-length brown hair and with no facial hair. He was wearing a cream-coloured hoodie, a white t-shirt, light-coloured trousers, white trainers and a black satchel at the time.

A white man, aged in their late teens or early 20s, of slim build with short to medium-length brown hair and with no facial hair Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A white man, aged in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build with short dark hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a white jacket with a black stripe down each arm, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers with white marks on the sides and a white sole.

A white man, aged in their late teens or early 20s, of slim build with short dark hair and no facial hair Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A white man, aged in his late teens or early 20s, of medium build with short brown hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark-coloured trousers, white trainers and a black satchel.

A white man, aged in their late teens or early 20s, of medium build with short brown hair and no facial hair Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A white man, aged in his late teens or early 20s, and of slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie with an eye design on the back, dark-coloured jeans, white trainers, a black cap and had two white objects hanging from him.

A mixed-race man, aged in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build with dark hair which is longer on the top and short on the sides. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a white top tied around his neck, light blue jeans, white trainers and a black satchel.

A mixed race man, aged in their late teens or early 20s, of slim build with dark hair which is longer on the top and short on the sides Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

DC Jack Mills said: "This was a vicious attack which left the victim with significant facial injuries which have required surgery.

"Our investigation to identify those responsible is continuing and we hope that someone will recognise the men in them."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.