Ten puffins rescued in Iceland have arrived at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The birds were originally taken in by the Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland, which rescues, rehabilitates and releases around 60 injured and oiled puffins each year.

It's located on the island of Vestmannaeyjar, which is home to the largest Atlantic Puffin breeding colony in the world.

These puffins are not able to be released so they have been moved to the Seal Sanctuary in Gweek, where they will be cared for from now on.

The number of puffins in the wild has been in decline. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary has created a new Puffin Island exhibit to inform people about the threats facing the species.

Atlantic puffins are also native to Cornwall, where they are classified as endangered, and included on the red list as a "species of concern" in the UK.

Head of Sanctuaries for the Sea Life Trust, Jana Sirova, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome ten new members to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary family.

"The arrival of these rescued puffins from our sister Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland marks an incredibly exciting milestone for us.

"These charming seabirds have captured our hearts, and we're honoured to provide them with a safe and loving home here in Gweek.

"Our new 'Puffin Island' exhibit will not only offer these incredible creatures a haven and care but also provide a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with them up close.

"It's a privilege to be the only sanctuary in the UK to house rescued puffins, offering a first-hand glimpse into their world that was previously limited to conservation areas.

"Moreover, this initiative underscores our commitment to conservation and education.

"By showcasing the plight of the puffin, we hope to raise awareness about the challenges facing these endangered birds and inspire action to protect them.

"Our aim is for these puffins to become ambassadors for their species, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among our guests.

"We can't wait for everyone to come and meet our newest residents, learn about their journey, and join us in our mission to safeguard the future of these captivating seabirds.”