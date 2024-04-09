Part of Porthleven's harbour wall has collapsed after Storm Pierrick brought high winds and big waves to the West Country.

The sea wall at Porthleven, in Cornwall, was damaged, leaving a hole in the wall and debris strewn across Habour Road.

A hole has been left in the sea wall at Porthleven. Credit: Jo Shreeve

The Environment Agency said more than twenty flood warnings, where flooding is expected, are in place across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset.

A yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office was in force across parts of Devon and Cornwall from 4pm on Monday 8 April until 6am on Tuesday 9 April.

Across parts of Devon and Dorset, including in Weymouth, a yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 9am.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place until 9am on Tuesday 9 April. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office said there was a chance of injury from large waves and debris being thrown onto coastal roads and seaside properties.

It added there was a chance of delays to travel on the roads, railways and ferries, as well as at airports.

Dozens of homes in Cornwall have also been left without power according to the National Grid.