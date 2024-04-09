Play Brightcove video

Matt told ITV's Jacquie Bird he went into 'panic mode' when he fell out of his kayak.

A man who was saved by the RNLI in North Devon says he went into "panic mode" when he fell out of his kayak near Ilfracombe.

Matt Windsor was rescued in just seven minutes after a mayday call to the lifeboat crews. As they approached him, he told them how shaken up he was by the experience.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “The water was so cold, that instantly put me in panic mode.

“The cold water shock, I instantly breathed in when I hit the water and swallowed loads of sea water and it just made everything so much more difficult. I couldn’t think clearly, I was panicking more.”

He was in the water for 40 minutes, struggling to get back on his kayak, when he pressed the mayday button on his radio.

Matt said: “If they hadn’t shown up that day things could have been very different. I was cold, I was exhausted. Them coming out means I’m here today.”

RNLI figures show lifeboats were launched 15 hundred times around the South West's coastline last year, with nearly 80 lives saved. That's a six per cent increase in call-outs.

RNLI mechanic Stuart Carpenter was one of the people to rescue Matt that day. He said people shouldn't be afraid to call for help.

Stuart said: "We’re much happier for people to call us when they think they’re in trouble.

"It’s brilliant for us if we get there and it’s all sorted and they’re safe - that’s the best result was can have."

The RNLI costs £500k a day to run across the country - funded solely off donations.

This month they’re calling on people to do the Mayday Mile to help raise money. To get involved, you need to cover a mile every day in May - however you want.

If you reach the £125 target, you'll receive an RNLI medal in June.