A man who held a Tesco worker at knife point, urinated on himself and smeared blood on his cell walls has been jailed for seven years.

Bradley Stacey, 21, of Stapleford Way, Penhill, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday 9 April.

He had pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a bladed article, two counts of criminal damage and S4A public order at a hearing in January.

On December 8 2023, Stacey entered the Tesco Abbey Meads store in Swindon and held a staff member at knife point while demanding money from the till.

The alarm was triggered and Stacey was swiftly located nearby and arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after spitting in the back of the police van, before urinating on self-harm clothing he had been provided.

We went on to damage the bedding in his custody cell and smear blood on the walls.

He was also further arrested for a public order offence after making verbal threats towards officers.

DC Sally Booth of Swindon CID said: “There can be no justification for Stacey’s actions, which understandably left the staff members present at Tesco feeling incredibly upset and shaken by what happened.

“Stacey also subjected our officers to a horrible barrage of abuse and threats after he was arrested for the robbery, as well as requiring officers to clean up after him after his actions in the police van and cell.

“Nobody, whether it’s an officer or a member of the public, should have to deal with these kinds of things while going about their work.

“I’m pleased that Stacey’s actions have resulted in a lengthy jail sentence for him.”