Play Brightcove video

Communities comes together in Devon and Cornwall after Storm Pierrick hits the region.

Clean-up efforts are underway in Devon and Cornwall after Storm Pierrick hit.

In Porthleven, powerful waves smashed a hole in the sea wall leaving debris strewn across the road.

Meanwhile, streets in Looe were flooded on Tuesday with strong winds combining high tides to sweep sea water throughout the town.

In Porthleven the powerful waves smashed a hole in the sea wall leaving debris strewn across the road.

Beach huts on Falmouth's Castle Beach were washed out to sea as the storm battered the West Country.

Promenade owner, Johnny Fine, said witnessing the devastation of the 80mph winds was shocking.

"I got a message on social media to say get down to Castle Beach and I really wasn't expecting to see what I saw," he said.

"It was all blue lights from the Coastguard here and the waves were enormous, I quickly counted my beach huts and discovered at least two had disappeared."

The storm affected Emily Davison's cafe, with waves damaging its seating area and washing three beach huts out to sea.

"We've lost our picnic table, our seating area is damaged, we've lost three beach huts, an ice cream shed and the diving school so it's not great, but could be so much worse, I am just so pleased the cafe is still there," she told ITV News West Country.

Emily had recently started crowdfunding for solar panels but now some of that money will be used for repairs.

Hotels on the seafront sent maintenance teams and builders, while dozens of people came together to help with the clear-up operation.

Locals were happy to help in Emily's hour of need.

Community members came together in Falmouth to help with the clean up efforts.

"Emily is a huge community supporter so she deserves people to come and give her a hand when the chips are down, so it's just a case of we love the cafe and we are here to support her in her hour of need," one said.

Another added: "We've just shovelled an enormous amount of seaweed and sand from this area and it's amazing, and they've all been amazed at the response of people coming to help out which is such a nice spirit as well, that everyone wants to help and get them up and running again."

The beach huts are in high demand with a long waiting list. One beach hut user, Walt De Whurst, told ITV News: "Last Friday we had the same kind of thing and all it did is rip the paint off our fronts.

"Now, the beach hut has been moved off its foundation."

The huts had only been returned two weeks ago ready for the summer season after maintenance and will now need further repairs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know