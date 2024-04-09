The family of a man who died after being assaulted in a social club in Bristol have paid tribute to him, as a man appears in court charged with his manslaughter.

Paul Carter, from the Whitchurch area of the city, was assaulted inside the Whitchurch Folk Centre, in East Dundry Road, on 27 February 2022.

He died at Southmead Hospital just under two months later.

Police opened an investigation into his death and in March this year, 2024, Gary John Selwood, 59, was arrested in the Aulnay area of France on 26 March 2024.

He was brought back to the UK by specialist officers on 8 April, and remains in custody ahead of his court appearance today, Tuesday 9 April.

The assault happened at Whitchurch Folk Centre in Bristol. Credit: Google Maps

The 59-year-old is charged with manslaughter.

Avon and Somerset Police say they have worked closely with agencies including Interpol and the National Crime Agency as part of the investigation and subsequent extradition process.

A tribute from Paul’s family said he was at the social club to enjoy a drink with friends.

They said: “Following this incident, he was in a coma for seven weeks with multiple bleeds to the brain.

"This was probably the most traumatic time we’ve ever experienced, not knowing if he is going to wake up or not, everyday hoping for the doctors to tell us new information.

"Our dad had not long retired, he was such a gentle man, a quietly spoken man, who enjoyed buying us flowers and a bottle of Prosecco every week.

"He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family and grandchildren, helping them out with university work and anything technical.

"No family should have to go through the trauma of losing someone in this way.

"We would like to thank the hospital staff at Southmead and the Police who have supported us throughout everything during this terrible time; they have been nothing short of being amazing."