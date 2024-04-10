Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the historic house on fire - credit: BPM Media

An historic manor house in Devon has suffered "extensive damage" in a suspected arson attack.

Six fire engines were called to Poltimore House, near Exeter, in the early hours of Tuesday 9 April. Firefighters were still at the scene of the blaze almost 24 hours later.

Crews were dispatched to the Grade II* listed building just after 1am, following several 999 calls.

The Poltimore House Trust, set up in 2000 to preserve the estate, said the house had suffered "extensive damage" in a suspected arson attack.

Chair of the trust, Dr Peter Totterdill, said: “This amazing place has been loved by so many people over the years, and my heart goes out to all the many volunteers who have worked so hard to protect and restore Poltimore House.

"I have been at the House all morning and am shocked at the scale of the devastation."

Fire crews were called to the Grade II* listed building in the early hours of Tuesday 9 April. Credit: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

He added: “I know that many people are distraught by what has happened and we are all feeling a deep sense of loss.

"However I have been in touch with many of our Board members and we’re determined to save what we can of this important part of Devon’s heritage, and to hold on to our vision of Poltimore House and Grounds as a place for everyone.

“More than ever, we need everyone’s help to recover from this disaster and to move forward with optimism.”

The trust added that over the past couple of years, Poltimore House has become a hub for the local community with a farm shop, thriving cafe, open house sessions and events – all supported by dedicated volunteers.

It is expected that a fundraiser will be set up to raise money for the property's restoration in the coming days.