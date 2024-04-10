'Parking charges will kill our town' - warn Somerset businesses

Play Brightcove video

Businesses in Midsomer Norton have told ITV News they fear the introduction of parking charges will 'kill the town'.

Bath and North East Somerset Council will introduce new emission-based charges in Midsomer Norton and Radstock in October, where the car parks are currently free.

It says it is needed to help balance the budget and is part of a wider review to improve air quality, reduce congestion and encourage alternative ways to travel.

But residents fear their high streets will be badly impacted at a time when trade is already struggling.

Butcher Phil Day, from Midsomer Norton, said: "It's another outgoing. I worked out based on a 40p hourly charge that's another more than £800 a year just to turn up and come to work.

"We're a small independent business struggling, we've struggled all the way through covid. We're just getting back on our fee and now we've got this."

Karen Starr who runs Out of Asia said: "It's going to kill the town. I come in from Frome so I don't wish to pay to park my car every day. We've been here 31 years, and we do okay, but it's nothing like it was before that pandemic."

Independent councillor Shaun Hughes argues that the decision to introduce fees has not been thought through, as there is no issue with air quality and he claims the amount of money the scheme will generate is tiny.

Cllr Shaun Hughes said: "These decisions are being made by Bath councillors who have no understanding of our fragile local economy.

"They've done no parking surveys or impact assessments. They have no comprehension of what damage it will do to our businesses and our town."

A public consultation is due to take place in May, with the emission-based charges due to be introduced in October.

Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for Transport, said: “Our review of parking charges across Bath and North East Somerset was agreed last month as part of setting the council’s budget for the coming financial year. Our aim is to improve air quality, reduce congestion and encourage other ways to travel.

“Introducing charging in Midsomer Norton and Radstock would make it easier for shoppers to find parking by encouraging turnover of spaces, and the additional revenue would support regeneration schemes designed to increase footfall and support local trade.

"We will be consulting with residents on the wider roll out of proposed emission-based charges across Bath and North East Somerset later this year.”