Toad rescuers in Bath say they have helped the highest number of amphibians to safely cross the road in 14 years.

More than 50 volunteers from the Charlcombe Toad Rescue Group helped 3,177 amphibians across a half-mile stretch of Charlcombe Lane during the 2024 migration season.

The 2024 patrol saw the second highest number of amphibians recorded since the road was first closed to traffic during the migration season in 2003.

Charlcombe Lane is closed annually for six weeks in February and March as volunteers patrol every night from dusk to help common toads, common frogs and newts on their journey to their breeding lake.

Across the six weeks, the 52 volunteers spent more than 600 hours walking slowly up and down the road, armed with torches and buckets.

Toads, frogs and newts are carefully picked up and carried safely to drop-off points to help them on their journey towards the lake.

Helen Hobbs, who has been managing Charlcombe Toad Rescue since 2003, said: “Closing Charlcombe Lane, with the support of the local community, has been a game-changer for our amphibian population.

“It has meant that toads, frogs and newts have been able to buck national trends and stand a fighting chance of flourishing.

She said: “The biggest challenge this year was that the busiest night of the year was on February 6 – a week before the road was due to close.

“In that one night our brilliant volunteers helped 647 amphibians across the road but sadly the casualty rate was much higher than usual because vehicles could still use the lane.

“That is why it is so important to have the lane closed for the six weeks", she added.

Climate change is making it more difficult to predict the migration season for toads, frogs and newts, according to conservationists with research showing that the common toad population had declined by 68% in just 30 years.

This year the peak for amphibian movements was early February but last year it was mid-March.

The biggest challenges facing amphibians today include road traffic, loss of habitat, such as the disappearance of ponds, and the fragmentation of habitats due to the intensification of farming and development.

Charlcombe Lane is one of only three road closures to help amphibians across the UK.

Froglife operations manager Sheila Gundry said: “It’s fantastic to see that the numbers of amphibians at Charlcombe Lane are so good this year.

“At Charlcombe Lane there is still a healthy population, thanks to the hard work of the toad patrol who rescue toads, frogs and newts even on wet winter evenings.

“The temporary road closure makes a big difference too, as do the surrounding landowners who look after the breeding pond and foraging grounds.

“It is wonderful to have such a good news story of people and wildlife working so well together", she added.