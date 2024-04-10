Upfest festival organisers in Bristol have announced the line-up of artists for 2024 and say they hope to raise thousands of pounds for the event.

Hundreds of artists from around the world will transform the city between Friday 17 May and Sunday 2 June 2024.

Street artists Inkie, Jody, Audrey Kawasaki and many more will be joining the 17-day cultural programme.

Two hundred murals and artworks will be painted across BS3, as well as creative workshops, artists panels, comedy, theatre, street art tours and more taking place for the community to get involved with.

Upfest has always been a free event to attend but organisers are calling for essential funds via a Crowdfunder, aiming to reach a target of £10,000 to support all the artists, activities and workshops, with a reward system in place to incentivise donations.

The following artists will feature as part of the event:

Inkie - Synonymous with Bristol’s street art scene, he will be adding another of his signature murals to Bedminster. Known as one of the most prolific graffiti artists and the world’s original street artists, fans can witness another of his murals unfold in real time.

Audrey Kawasaki - The Japanese-American and Los Angeles-based painter is known for her distinctive portrayals of young, adolescent women. Growing up reading Japanese manga comics, her work often constraints contrasting themes of feminine sensuality.

EPOD - Fusing concept paintings, graffiti and fine art. The London-based artist has a distinctive style that encourages a timeless journey into the imagination that creates an alluring glimpse into the visions of the future.

A L Grimes - The festival welcomes the Venezuela-American to showcase her exploration of the human experience through art.

Two hundred murals and artworks will be painted across BS3 as part of the festival. Credit: Upfest Presents

HazardOne - Noted as one of the Guardian’s Top 5 UK female graffiti artists, and top 25 female street artists by The Huffington Post, HazardOne was one of the first artists to paint for the Upfest 75 Walls in 75 Days, and is also known for her portraits of women, community murals and detailed floral pieces.

Artez - Serbian street artist and muralist. His mix of photorealism and illustrations has taken him all over the world, with his murals focusing on the dialogue between the artwork and its viewers.

Jody - Bristol-based designer and artist has been painting for over 30 years and has created some of the most well known artworks within the city, such as Greta Thunberg on the Tobacco Factory.

To see the full line-up of artists, head to the website.