A woman has died following a crash involving two cars in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A361, near Frome, at around 11 pm on Monday 8 April.

A silver Mercedes Benz and a silver Volkswagen Golf had collided at the junction of the A361 and A362, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A woman in her twenties, the driver of the Golf, was critically injured and died at the scene. While formal identification is yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his fifties, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

He was taken into police custody following a medical assessment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

