A body has been pulled from the sea in Plymouth one month after a teenager went missing on a beach.

It's believed the body is that of 18-year-old Michael Oppong Yeboah, who went missing on East Hoe Beach on 18 March.

Police say the teenager's family has been informed after the discovery near Devonport Dockyard.

The force said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

At the time a large-scale search operation was launched, involving Devon and Cornwall Police and the Coastguard, who scoured the area near Tinside Lido for more than 12 hours.

The search for Michael was called off on Tuesday afternoon, 19 March.