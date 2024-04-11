Play Brightcove video

Drone footage captures the aftermath of the cliff collapse

Holidaymakers have been urged to stay away from a section of the Jurassic coast after a massive cliff collapse sent thousands of tonnes of rock onto a beach.

A 50-foot high pile of boulders - some the size of double-decker buses - has blocked the popular tourist attraction at Hive Beach, Burton Bradstock.

It is the second cliff collapse this week on the stretch of coast which is popular with fossil hunters and was the backdrop for the popular ITV drama Broadchurch.

As many arrived at the beach today, the National Trust them to be careful, amidst fears there could be further cliff collapses.

It follows weeks of heavy rain, with half of Dorset's annual rainfall having fallen in the first three months of the year.

The cliff collapse is close to a the Bridport and West Dorset Golf Club where Club Captain Harry Harrison said the recent weather had caused the course to close regularly.

He said: "We've probably closed the course more than we ever have done this year because the rainfall has been excessive, especially through March and April.

"I grew up as a boy here in the 1960s and there were cliff falls then - and there always will be. This is going to impact on the course one day but hopefully not for some time to come."