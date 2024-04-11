Play Brightcove video

The moment the careless driver was caught on dashcam footage

A man has been convicted of careless driving after dashcam footage from a member of the public caught him swerving across a road.

The man was caught driving erratically and exiting his car in what appears to be an attempt to stop and confront the driver behind him.

Footage from Avon and Somerset Police then shows the driver's vehicle halting abruptly.

It was submitted to the force as part of Operation Snap, a nationwide campaign launched to make it easier for drivers to submit evidence of poor driving to the police.

The driver appeared at Bath Magistrates Court in the first week of April where he received a fine and nine points on his licence.

Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit said: "Last week, a man was convicted of careless driving at Bath Magistrates’ Court.

"His behaviour resulted in a £440 fine and nine points on his licence.

"Thanks to dashcam footage submitted by a member of the public we were able to achieve a positive outcome."

