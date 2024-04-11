Missing Jack: What we know so far as search for Bristol student continues

Police are continuing their search for a man who has not been seen for almost six weeks after disappearing on a night out.

Jack O’Sullivan, 23, was last seen at around 3.15am on 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol.

Jack's family told ITV News West Country they are in 'living hell', and are desperate for answers.

"It's confusing us to the point of despair", they said.

CCTV showing the last confirmed sighting of Jack O'Sullivan. Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Last confirmed sighting of Jack

Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area of the city at around 3.15am after going to a party with his friends in Hotwells.

The law student tried, without luck, to flag taxis to the home he shares with his mother and father in Flax Bourton.

Jack's mum, Catherine O'Sullivan told ITV News she had waited up for her son after he left the party, but fell asleep after receiving a text from him at 1.52am telling her he would get a taxi home.

At 3.24am Jack attempted to call a friend who was already at the party.

When the friend called back, Mr O'Sullivan answered but the line went dead, Avon and Somerset Police say.

Alan and Catherine O'Sullivan say they are in 'despair' after their son vanished last month.

When his parents, Catherine and Alan, from Flax Bourton, awoke after 5am and realised he hadn't come home, they used an app to see where he was.

This showed Jack - or at least his phone - was in Granby Hill in Hotwells, a few streets uphill from the docks.

His phone remained active on the Find My Friends app up until 6.44am.

Ongoing search for Jack

Specialist divers from Avon and Somerset Police have been searching the River Avon and the Cumberland Basin area for Mr O’Sullivan.

Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our efforts to try and find him.

“Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbells, please check back to Saturday 2. March and see if you notice anything or anyone meeting Jack’s description.

“The smallest bit of information could make a huge difference in our investigation so, even if you don’t think it is important, we encourage people to still get in touch with us.

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night.

“Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon – due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen – and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”

Mr O’Sullivan is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.