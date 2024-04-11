Police failed to stop sex offender fleeing after mum's death, say family

Play Brightcove video

Max Walsh sits down with the children of Kelly Faiers

The family of a 'kind and funny' mother who was suspected of being murdered by her partner say they want an apology from the police after his body was found last week.

Kelly Faiers died at the home of Richard Scatchard in Minehead on 15 October. But he disappeared the next day after being questioned by police.

Following a six month manhunt, Scatchard's body was found in a caravan in Watchet.

Police say they carried out 'significant searches' involving more than three hundred actions and have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

But Kelly's daughters Tania Jackson and Jazz Faiers say the family has been let down by the police.

Tania said: "I thought it was utterly ludicrous how he was found so close. Even that could have been prevented."

Jazz said: "No doubt in my mind, they allowed him to die. He would still be alive if they had followed their own procedures. No doubt in my mind."

Kelly Faiers met Richard Scatchard on a dating app.

Richard Scatchard was filmed on CCTV in Watchet a day after Kelly's death. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Kelly's children only discovered Scatchard was a convicted sex offender by searching for his name online after he disappeared.

Police said he was considered a risk to the public, specifically with women. He had previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

As part of his licence, Scatchard had to notify the probation service if he was in a relationship.

As a result he was wanted for a prison recall as well as being wanted in connection with the death of Kelly Faiers.

Tania said: "It all comes back to that first day. He had broken the terms of his licence and they did nothing.

"All the rest of could have been prevented. They wouldn't have had to do all the searches, spend all that public money.

"Somebody chose to let him go, and someone needs to be held accountable."

Jazz said: "A good genuine sincere acknowledgement and a heartfelt apology would be a start. They've put us through hell for the last six months for a manhunt that they've caused."

Avon and Somerset Police say they have kept Kelly's family updated with the investigation at the earliest opportunities.

They added: "Having received a complaint from Kelly's family in December, we made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Thursday 4 January. That process is ongoing and we will assist the IOPC in any way we can.

"A separate mandatory IOPC referral has been made in relation to the death of Richard Scatchard following police contact.

" This is because we spoke with the 70-year-old at the scene of Kelly’s death, shortly before he disappeared, before carrying out subsequent enquiries to find him."