Two teenagers have been arrested following a fire at a historic manor house near Exeter.

The blaze started overnight between Monday 8 April and Tuesday 9 April at Poltimore House.

Police say they are treating the cause of the fire as 'suspicious'.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of arson on Wednesday 10 April. They have been released on police bail until 4 July.

“We're still very much in a state of shock", Chair of The Poltimore House Trust Dr Peter Totterdill told ITV News.

"My heart really goes out to the volunteers who have been working here for years", he said.

"They've fallen in love with the place. I fell in love with it at first sight almost.

"It's a great loss. We've now lost so much heritage. It's always been such a special place for everybody who knows it."

Anyone with information, who hasn’t yet spoken to police, is asked to report it via our website or call 101 quoting occurrence number 50240083403.