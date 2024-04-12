An ancient 230-year-old tree in Devon has been brought down by strong winds during Storm Kathleen.

Experts say the historic tree in Primley Park, Paignton, was suffering from age-related defects when strong winds hit on Sunday 7 April.

According to the conservation charity, Wild Planet Trust, the tree's age and height made it particularly susceptible to the high winds experienced in South Devon over the weekend - made worse by consistent wet and windy weather over the past few months.

The hybrid of a turkey oak and a cork oak was first cultivated in the 1760s by Exeter horticulturalist William Lucombe.

It is believed that the tree in Primley was one of the first of these oaks to be planted in the UK.

One of Paignton Zoo's oldest champion cherry trees collapsed on Thursday morning in Devon. Credit: Wild Planet Trust

Dave Ellacott, Reserve Warden for the Wild Planet Trust, said: "In 2006, we undertook extensive tree surgery to extend its life and mitigate any potential damage that could be caused by a collapse.

"We had hoped that this work would see the tree hang on for longer, and are devastated to have lost it so soon. However, we are thankful that, as a result of the work carried out, no significant damage or harm has been done."

Both trees were considered 'veterans' and had age-related issues that were worsened by adverse weather conditions.