A man who murdered one man and injured four other people with a knife outside a nightclub in Cornwall has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Jake Hill, 25, stabbed five people in around 20 seconds outside the Eclipse venue in Bodmin with a serrated hunting knife that he had hidden in a nearby hedge.

Michael Riddiough-Allen, 32, who was the fifth person to be stabbed, suffered a fatal wound to his abdomen and died at the scene.

Watch the moment police arrest Jake Hill who had been hiding in the loft at the home of Tia Taylor in Bodmin

Mrs Justice Cutts told Hill that the death of Mr Riddiough-Allen and the injuries caused to four others in the early hours of 30 April last year were due to Hill’s decision to carry a knife that night.

She paid tribute to Mr Riddiough-Allen, who had intervened to prevent Hill from injuring others, as a “man of exceptional qualities”.

On sentencing, Her Honour Mrs Justice Cutts rejected Jake Hill’s reasons for carrying the knife, saying that ‘experience shows that those who carry them are quick to use them’, but that there is ‘no justifications for carrying a weapon in a public place’.

She told Hill: "You had no reason to be carrying such a knife".

"You liked the image of being a hardman."

Michael Riddiough-Allen died after he was fatally stabbed outside the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

She did not accept that self defence formed any part of his actions that night.

Hill, she said, showed not ‘one shred of remorse’ and that during his evidence she ‘detected absolutely no regret’.

The judge sentenced Hill to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years for the murder of Mr Riddiough-Allen and four counts of Section 18 wounding with intent.

The tactical knife was found wedged inside a bathroom extractor fan when police arrested Jake Hill last April Credit: CPS

Tia Taylor, 22, who attacked Mr Riddiough-Allen as he lay injured on the ground, received a three-year prison sentence for manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

Chelsea Powell, 23, was jailed for 15 months for perverting the course of justice by lying to police following the incident.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Michael Riddiough-Allen tried to protect those around him and disarm a man who felt the need to carry a knife.

“In doing so, he tragically he lost his life.

“This case highlights the devastation and irreversible damage that carrying and using a knife can cause. No good can come from it.

Tia Taylor, 22, who received a three-year prison sentence for manslaughter and perverting the course of justice. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“This was an incredibly complex and challenging investigation. I would like to thank the investigation team for their tireless dedication to bringing the offenders to justice.

“I’d also like to thank the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen and the surviving victims. They have supported our investigation through the most challenging of times and I commend them for the strength and courage they have shown.

“I hope that the sentences imposed by the judge and the conclusion of this case brings them some closure.”