A Devon and Cornwall Police Constable who used a vulnerable 81-year-old woman's bank card to fraudulently make several purchases will be barred from policing.

PC Sam Smith was convicted of eight counts of fraud and sentenced to 20 months in prison at Exeter Crown Court in November 2023. He has been found guilty of gross misconduct following the conviction and will be barred from policing.

The hearing found that, had Smith still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Smith, aged 31, was working as a Police Constable in South Devon at the time of the offences, which happened while he was off-duty.

The hearing heard how Smith attended a report of concern for the welfare of the victim in November 2019 and subsequently befriended her.

He then made eight fraudulent purchases with her bank card, without her knowledge or consent, between 30 March and 25 August 2020.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Dave Thorne said: “Sam Smith’s appalling actions involved a vulnerable victim and he was rightly convicted and jailed for these criminal offences.

“There is no place within policing for this unacceptable behaviour and our determination of gross misconduct was the right, and only, appropriate outcome.

“All police officers have a privileged role in being part of a Force responsible for the safeguarding of vulnerable people.

“Devon & Cornwall Police takes any reports of illegal or inappropriate conduct extremely seriously.

“All officers and staff are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics and ensure the highest standards of behaviour, both on and off duty.

“I can reassure the public that the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff work diligently to help to keep the public safe, uphold our high standards and provide an exceptional service to our communities.

“Ensuring the highest standards and ethics within the Force remains a top priority and the public can be assured that any wrongdoing or unacceptable behaviour such as this will be subject to robust action.”