Credit: About 3 people trip and hurt themselves on the cycle path every month.

Roadworks to fix the "optical illusion", which causes people to trip on Keynsham High Street, is about to begin.

Around three people trip and hurt themselves every month on the cycle lane, which was installed in 2022.

Even after the cycle lane was painted red, the confusing kerbs and painted lines on the street continued to create an "optical illusion" causing people to trip.

But Bath and North East Somerset Council have now repainted the solid white line as a broken line, in the hopes this will stop the confusion and the injuries. Double yellow lines have also been painted on the street.

Locals have been waiting over a month and a half for the work to happen after Bath and North East Somerset Council said in February it would happen “at the earliest opportunity,” weather and contactor availability allowing.

Paul Roper (Kingsmead, Liberal Democrat), the council’s cabinet member for economic and cultural sustainable development, said: “This mitigation should make the change in levels clearer to pedestrians and prevent further trips and falls.

“We are grateful for people’s patience while the audit was undertaken and the road safety report compiled, which we are acting on.”

But local councillor and the council’s member advocate for road safety Alan Hale (Keynsham South, Conservative) warned in February that the changes planned by the council are not those which auditors recommended.

They had suggested putting tactile paving along the kerb but the scheme’s designers said this could cause more confusion.

Mr Hale said: “It seems to me that the council administration have spent good money on an audit but, having received the results, they together with the officers and the design team have decided to dismiss what they have been told.”

