Investigations are underway after a ten-year-old was threatened with a knife in a Gloucestershire park.

Police received reports that a teenager had threatened the ten-year-old in Acacia Drive in Dursley between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday 9 April.

The suspect, a teenage boy, has been identified and is due to be spoken to.

Investigations are underway to establish what happened, and the suspect's school has been informed.

Following the incident, Gloucestershire Police said: "This is a concerning report and we understand the fear and upset shocking incidents like these cause - not only for the victim, who is 10, but also in the wider the community.

"An officer has met with the victim alongside his mother and further enquiries are taking place into what happened.

"There will be a police presence in the local area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is urged to speak to officers.

"An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can report this online, quoting incident 9 of 10 April."