A "much loved" rhinoceros has died at the age of 33, after battling ongoing health issues at a zoo in Devon.

Sita the black rhino arrived at Paignton Zoo in 2002 and has since become a popular character.

Her death was announced on Friday 12 April, after a number of days receiving 24-hour care.

Paignton Zoo said: “We are very sad to announce the death of Sita, our 33-year-old black rhinoceros.

“Sita had been unwell for some time and since Saturday has been receiving round-the-clock veterinary care as ongoing health issues were no longer responding to treatment.

"After very careful assessment, the veterinary and animal teams made the extremely difficult decision to euthanise her on welfare grounds.

"The team are very saddened by this loss.

“We know how sad this news will be to our community. Since becoming part of the Paignton Zoo family in 2002, she has been a popular character."

Five years after her arrival at the zoo, Sita gave birth to her daughter, Zuri, recorded on livestream and watched by people all around the world.

In 2010, she was joined by her companion, Manyara, who still lives at Paignton Zoo.

The zoo's rhino house will remain closed for a little while, for the comfort of the other rhinos.

Paignton Zoo has thanked everyone for their kindness and support.

It added: "Sita will remain in the hearts of the team and our visitors.”