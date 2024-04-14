A child has been taken to hospital following a suspected XL bully attack in Falmouth.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 7.10pm on Saturday 13 April to a property in Lowenek Close.

It was reported that a child had been bitten by a dog, causing serious, but not life threatening injuries.

The girl was taken to Treliske Hospital. Her next of kin attended hospital with her.

Officers attended the scene and seized the dog, which is believed to be an XL Bully.

An investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Anyone with information which could help with enquiries is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 827 of 13/4/24."