The family of an eight-year-old boy who died whilst out playing in a Wiltshire village have paid tribute to a 'happy go lucky child'.

Lennix Sutcliffe was fatally injured when a vehicle was pulling into a driveway in Dilton Marsh at around 4:30pm on Saturday 13th April.

He was riding a low down scooter toy at the time the collision happened.

Emergency services attended but Lennix died at the scene.

His parents Jackie and Chris have released a tribute to their son.

It reads: "Our Lennix was always playing, a happy go lucky child who was loved by everyone and who loved everyone.

"He simply loved life and was the light of our small village. He loved Pokémon and his favourite character was Charizard.

"He was playing today, just playing, taking every ounce of enjoyment that life offered.

"We as a family are now coming together to support one another. We ask our community to provide us both time and space in the days, weeks and months ahead of us."

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 218.