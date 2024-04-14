An eight-year-old boy has died following a crash on a residential road in a Wiltshire village.

Police were called to Woodland View in Dilton Marsh at around 4:30pm on Saturday 13 April following reports of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Emergency services arrived, but the boy died at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and Wiltshire Police has shared its thoughts with them.

A man in his 30s is now being interviewed.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The force said: "Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 218 of 13th April.

"Alternatively, you can contact the team directly by emailing SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk."