Swindon Town Gardens is in full bloom and according to a recent study the park has the best blossoms in the country.

The study by travel experts, LateRooms.com showed Swindon's Town Gardens in Old Town has been named the most popular cherry blossom location in the UK.

The study looked at the number of Instagram tags and Google searches during the peak of the 2023 cherry blossom season.

Last year there were 28,000 Google searches for this blossom in the park.

People enjoying the blossom at Swindon Town Gardens.

The blossom is being celebrated at Swindon's fourth annual blossom festival.

The Swindon Blossom Festival is welcoming Spring in Swindon with workshops, activities and events.

Launched in 2021, the festival centres around the brief but spectacular cherry blossom blooms at the Town Gardens.

The festival, which runs from 20 to 28 April, will include story time under the blossom, yoga in the park and a build-a-bug-hotel event.

Neil Hopkins, Chair at South Swindon Parish Council says the trees have been there for 60 years.

"People come every year, but I think its a particularly good year this year for the blossom.

"They tend to come from over the place and it's just built up a reputation".

People were seen enjoying the blossom on Friday 12 April.

He added it's the Heritage Park's 130th anniversary in May.

"We are very lucky to have the wonderful responsibility to look after this park."

Linda Kasmaty from South Swindon Parish Council told ITV News West Country a lot of hard work goes into the upkeep of the gardens.

"The head gardener and his crew work every day of the year on this park and think up these fantastic displays beneath the blossoms which compliment the colour of the blossom so well.

"It's fantastic, and we want to shout from the rooftops this Swindon park has the best blossoms in the country".