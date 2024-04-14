Play Brightcove video

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has shared footage of Hamish, to celebrate his first few weeks

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in North Somerset is celebrating one of its latest arrivals.

Hamish the highland calf is just a few weeks old and was born on Wednesday 3 April.

Those looking after him say although he's young, Hamish is already developing a bit of a playful personality.

Eleanor Steeds is a farm section leader at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.

Speaking to ITV West Country, she said: "Hamish was born last Wednesday (3 April). He was due from the 1st so we were expecting him any day.

"He arrived nicely on time to a very experienced mum who knew what she was doing.

"He is definitely starting to get more playful now as he gains more strength and energy!

"Normally when mum's having her breakfast that's when he wants to get up and run around like crazy and be completely silly.

"He is still very very young so he gets worn out very quickly."

Visitors are able to visit Hamish in the farm barns at the site's animal village.

"He is going to be going out to one of our fields next week - exploring somewhere new, somewhere he can eventually graze when he's old enough to eat grass," Eleanor added.

Hamish is part of the park's programme to support native rare breeds of livestock

It works with other zoos to move animals around to continue those breed lines and make sure it's getting the right genes to keep population going.