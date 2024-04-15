Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports on a night of boxing to honour charity worker Jim Henderson.

Friends and family of a Cornwall charity worker who was killed in Gaza said his death has 'shaken the community'.

Former Royal Marine Jim Henderson was one of seven aid workers who lost their lives in an Israeli strike on April 1.

An evening of boxing was hosted in his honour at his local club in Falmouth on 13 April.

Friends of the 33-year-old told ITV News West Country his death "shook the community to its core" and say they will remember him as "cool, calm, humble and strong".

Gerald Pitts, chairman of Falmouth and Penryn boxing club, said: "He was a great sportsperson. Rugby, boxing, jiu-jitsu.

"He was a true warrior and a fit guy, I must say. Absolutely one of the best.

"We were shocked, we just could not believe it. We knew he was out there on aid, and now obviously this happened, it shocked us to the core really.

"And we've not really spoken about it much since, apart from dedicating tonight to Jim."

Jim's close friend and boxing trainer Danny Cole said: "Jim was always texting me, asking me when he could box, if he was home long enough. So it's extra special tonight.

James Henderson, known as 'Jim', was part of the relief team's security detail. Credit: World Central Kitchen/PA

"Everyone loved Jim, all the boys liked him. He was cool, calm, calculated. A really nice man. He was humble. Quiet bloke.

"Strong as an ox as well, he would box anyone I asked him. He never quizzed anything I'd say, he'd say 'yeah where are we going?'

"You can see the turn out tonight, everyone absolutely loved Jim. Everyone is gutted. He's got a lovely group of friends, I know they are all gutted. We've just got to celebrate him tonight."