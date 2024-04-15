Staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital's Emergency Department have begun wearing body-worn cameras after an increase in abusive and aggressive behaviour.

The 12-week trial started on 10 April in a bid to increase security and safety for patients, staff and the public.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are taking this step to support the de-escalation of incidents and support action that is taken following safety incidents in terms of identifying and prosecuting any offenders.

"The cameras will be worn by key staff in the Emergency Department and also by the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital security response team who may respond to other departments in the hospital but will only be activated during an incident of abuse, violence, aggression or security risk."

Individuals who are being aggressive or violent will be informed that the camera is recording and the body cameras will not be switched on during normal clinical activities.

Notices will also be displayed in the Emergency Department to confirm body-worn cameras are present and may be in use. An evaluation will take place at the end of the trial.